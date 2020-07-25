Justin Bieber is in Wyoming Hanging with Kanye

Thanks to Kanye making his home in Cody, Wyoming has become the go-to place for the rich and famous. There are several pics that show he's currently hanging out with Justin Bieber.

Justin shared his own pic on Instagram of him and his wife enjoying the wild Wyoming landscape.

Back in February, you might remember that Justin joined Kanye for one of his Sunday Services.

Who can blame them? We love Wyoming and more and more it's obvious the rest of the (musical) world is catching on.