WATCH: Kanye West Holds Special Sunday Service On West Mountain Ranch

The COVID-19 pandemic has literally affected everyone. Celebrity or not, everyone has had to make adjustments, including the great Kanye West.

In his new found love of God, Ye and his Sunday Service choir were holding concerts in different cities throughout the country, including a special performance in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, back in September. Of course the coronavirus has brought that near weekly worship and praise service to a grinding halt. At least the was the case until yesterday (August 16th, 2020).

Kanye shared a couple of videos of a special family Sundays Service held at his West Mountain Ranch property. Ye made it clear that he was still following the pandemic guidelines for outdoor events. He captioned one of the videos:

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK

In the above video, you can see Ye's wife, Kim Kardashian holding one of their four children (we believe it's Northie, but we're not 100% sure). It's noce to see Kim and Ye are attempting to work things out. There were rumors of divorce from both parties just a few years ago.

Twitter tirades aside, we're happy Yeezy is back in Wyoming and is surrounded by good people and good music. Now hopefully we can get that DANDA album he's been teasing us about for the last few months.