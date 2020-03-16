Wyoming Diocese Suspends All Catholic Masses Due to COVID-19

All Catholic masses in Wyoming will be suspended, effective March 17, amid fears over the spreading coronavirus.

“While the celebration of the Eucharist is the source and summit of parish life, the need to protect public health is paramount at this time,” Bishop Steven Biegler said.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, which covers the entire state, made the decision after a conference call with Governor Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Department of Health and other leaders of faith-based organizations in the state.

Parish offices will remain open for the time being, the Diocese said in a statement Monday. Further directives regarding other parish activities will come later in the week.

“We continue to keep all of those who are ill in our prayers, especially those affected by COVID-19, and for healthcare workers and first responders," Biegler added.