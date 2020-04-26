WATCH: Throwback Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ Choir Practice In Cody

Kanye West has been spending plenty of time in the Cowboy State, even before purchasing his two $15 million a piece ranches. But over the course of the last nine months, the newly crowned billionaire really has made his Cody property a second home.

He has released two gospel/Christian albums and vowed to never do secular music again. The first album was his latest, star-studded solo project, Jesus Is King. The second was his traveling gospel choir, Sunday Service, with their album, Jesus Is Born.

The above video was uploaded on November 27th, 2019, but I'm pretty sure it was a practice run, probably a day or two before the free concert (shown below), Kanye threw at the Buffalo Center of The West on September 22nd, 2019. Regardless of the when the footage was taken, even for practice, Sunday Service sounded heavenly.