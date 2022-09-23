PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM.

The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."

It appeared at least one person was loaded into an ambulance, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The damage to the Dodge Charger looked extensive.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

