Platte Hemp Company Suffers Third Break-In

On Sunday morning, the Platte Hemp Company reported a third break-in at their store within the past several months.

Rebekah Ladd, public affairs officer for the Casper Police Department, said detectives are investigating this case and believe the three crimes to be connected, as the tactics used in each occurrence are similar in nature.

Ladd said detectives have identified a person of interest in this investigation and are working with the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office to pursue charges.

Sam Watt, the owner of Platte Hemp Company, said the break-ins have all involved several people stealing CBD flowers totaling several thousand dollars worth over the three break-ins, which happened on April 4, May 2 and on Sunday.

Watt said now that it's happened three times, he's going to do what he can to personally protect the store, along with getting someone to reinforce the windows that have been broken into multiple times.

"I have to spend that much more time in my shop, I just have to camp out I guess, and if it happens again while I'm there, it's not going to be a good situation. I told the Casper PD that and he goes 'I agree with you Sam, it's sad that you have to think like that, but you're protecting your livelihood.' I'm paying a contractor to drop what he's doing and putting bars up because I'm done. I'm done with this, I thought the first one a fluke."

Each break-in happened at around 2:45 a.m., which, along with surveillance footage, is why the detectives involved in the case, and who have been in contact with Watt, are close to finding the perpetrators.

Watt said that he believes the crimes were done by juveniles, and was unsure why anyone would take CBD flowers, which contain less than .3% THC.