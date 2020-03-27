Platte River Valley Trails Trust Is Requesting Artist Submissions

Platte River Valley Trails Trust and ART 321 are asking for local artists to submit their work to be a part of the Art for the Trails program.

According to their website "Art for the Trails is a program that invites artists from diverse backgrounds to engage with and be inspired by the Platte River Trail by creating temporary art exhibitions that will connect trail users with the natural environment. Beginning July 9th through September 30th, a public art installation comprised of approximately 30 works of public, environmental art will be displayed along the River Trail between the Tate Pumphouse and the oil derrick at Amoco Park."

Many of us have a little bit of free time right now, and by the looks of my Facebook feed, I have way more DIY and creative friends out there than I had previously thought.

This might be exactly what you (and maybe your family) need right now.

I took a look at the submission form and it didn't look like there were age restrictions, so I reached out to the staff at Platte River Valley Trails Trust and asked them a few questions.

It turns out that there are NO age restrictions and "all submissions will be considered."

They also mentioned that group submissions will be accepted as well...which of course had me thinking about a family art project.

How cool would it be to go on a walk outside on the beautiful Platte River Trails and see something that you and your family created together?

Here are some dates for you to remember:

Thursday, April 2nd - Join us for a kick-off lecture and discussion on environmental art and general Q & A with Casper College Fine Arts instructor Carli Holcomb via Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9th – Exhibition installation will occur followed by an artist appreciation party at 5:30 p.m. at the Tate Pumphouse

Friday, July 10th – Join us for the Art for the Trails Opening Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tate Pumphouse. The Opening Reception will include exhibition tours, appetizers and cash bar.

Thursday, August 6th - Prizes will be awarded by the selection committee and by attendee popular vote at the Casper Art Walk.

