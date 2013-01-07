See Crazy Photos From Coney Island’s New Year’s Polar Bear Swim

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's swim looks like a great time. People in costumes, swimming, having fun. We probably should've gone, but there was that whole hangover thing to deal with. Which makes us wonder, does jumping into the freezing Atlantic ocean cure a hangover? If so, we're totally there next year.

Fortunately, our friends over at GuySpeed are a little more intrepid, and trekked out to the beach to see the craziness in action. Check out their awesome videos and photos here. And maybe make yourself a cup of hot cocoa to drink, because good grief it looks cold.

