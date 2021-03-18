Potential Safety Concern Prompts Lockout At Casper School

A "potential safety concern" prompted the brief lockout of Southridge Elementary School in Casper on Thursday.

According to the Natrona County School District, students and staff are safe and the lockout has been lifted.

NCSD spokesperson Tanya Southerland in a written statement said there was a report of a "potential safety concern" near the campus. Law enforcement responded immediately and identified that there was no safety concern.

Normal school operations have resumed.

During a lockout, normal school operations continue taking place but no students, staff or school visitors exit or enter the building.