Prairie Wife’s Oven Baked Golden Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Snowy weather means it's time to bring back one of my favorite easy school night meals...Grilled Cheese sandwiches and homemade tomato soup.

With 5 kids that are all currently ALL wrestling, we go through a ton of grilled cheese sandwiches.

My oldest son who is 15, ate 4 sandwiches and two bowls of soup for his dinner last night.

I usually use a nonstick electric skillet to make our sandwiches. While 4 sandwiches fit comfortably at a time, for our family of 7 it felt like I was a short-order cook. And, I swear my kids were eating them faster than I could make them. More often than not, when I'd sit down to eat my own sandwich, I'd forget that I had some still cooking and end up with some extra dark sandwiches.

Last night I planned to make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and Tomato Soup, only to remember that our nonstick electric skillet was broken.

So, in an act of pure desperation, I decided to make our Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the oven.

I was left with perfectly golden and crisp, deliciously cheesy Grilled Cheese sandwiches.

And I was able to make 12 at once in 12 minutes!

Mind. Blown.

Below is a short video showing how to make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the oven.

If you're like me and HAVE to have Homemade Tomato Soup along with your Grilled Cheese, here is my quick and easy recipe. You can make it on the stove in 20 minutes or in your Crockpot.

