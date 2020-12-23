‘Wyoming Whopper Cookies’ Are Exactly What You Need This Holiday

If you're looking for a little something special to leave out for Santa this Christmas Eve, look no further.

While searching the web for some Wyoming-themed, holiday sweets, I came across this recipe for "Wyoming Whopper Cookies".

The recipe was posted to TasteofHome.com, by Jamie Hirsh, from Powell, Wyoming. She stated:

These big country cookies are made to travel—in fact, I came up with this recipe while trying to match a commercial cookie that was good, but too crumbly to carry.

The ingredient you'll need are:

2/3 cup butter, cubed

1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cup sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cups chunky peanut butter

6 cups old-fashioned oats

2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 cups raisins

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in the brown sugar, sugar, eggs and peanut butter until smooth. Add oats, baking soda, raisins and chocolate chips (dough will be sticky). Place dough on a greased baking sheet with an ice cream scoop or large spoon (you can also just your fingers). Flatten slightly. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Remove cookies to a wire rack to cool.

The above video shows a slight variation of the Wyoming Whopper Cookie, but it gives you a pretty nice basis to go off of. After all, some people get more from watching a cooking video then just reading a recipe.