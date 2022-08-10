PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: active investigation on Hwy 20-26 in Natrona County

9:30 a.m. UPDATE:

The current road closure is along HWY 20-26 between Landmark Lane and Thirty Three Mile Road.

The news release did not say anything about the victims.

8:30 a.m. UPDATE:

This is still an active investigation and the road closures remain in place. At this time, Young has not been located. NC Sheriff's Office asks that community members remain vigilant and continue practicing additional safety measures by securing home and vehicles. DO NOT pick up hitchhikers. Do not approach this individual if you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately. *** There is currently an active double-homicide investigation on HWY 20-26 in Natrona County, Wyoming, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The below individual, Luke Thomas Young, is a person of interest in this investigation, and may be considered armed and dangerous. Young also has outstanding warrants.

The NC Sheriff's Office asks the public to please call 9-1-1 if you see Young. DO NOT APPROACH. Young was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and HWY 20-26 and is believed to be traveling on foot. Please take extra precautions in securing your home and DO NOT pick up hitchhikers. If you see this individual, do not approach and immediately CALL 9-1-1.

Luke Thomas Young is described as a 26-year-old white male with short brown/sandy hair, no facial hair, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 195 lbs. Please note that the attached photo was taken in December of 2019.

HWY 20-26 is closed from Zero Road to Thirty Three Mile Road. Travelers are advised to use the detour route from Ten Mile Road to Zero Road.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, or the whereabouts of Luke Thomas Young, please contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at 307-235-9282. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming through crime-stoppers.com and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.