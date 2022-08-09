Dog Days of Summer: Washington Pool Hosting ‘Pooch Pool Party’ on Sunday

Nobody on the road. Nobody on the beach. I feel it in the air. The summer's out of reach. Empty lake, empty streets. The sun goes down alone. I'm driving by your house. Though I know you you're not home.

And that's because you're at the 'Pooch Pool Party,' hosted by the City of Casper.

This pool party for your doggos is happening on Sunday, August 14 and it's strictly a "pups-only swim."

"Calling all Good Boys and Girls: as a thanks for being the best, best friends, the City of Casper is throwing a Pooch Pool Party at Washington Park Pool Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-3pm," the city wrote in a press release.

While it's the City of Casper that's putting this on, there are various Pawrtners (get it?) who are coming together to help out.

Metro Animal Control will be on hand, offering information on how to spay and neuter your pets, as well as info on pet licensing, adoption, and more.

Additionally, Unleashed Dog Bakery will be there as well, because what's a pool party without snacks? Unfortunately, these snacks are solely for the puppers, so the humans may need to bring their own.

Waste bags will be provided free of charge, courtesy of the City of Casper's 'Scoop the Poop' initiative and the city will also be providing free tennis balls, thanks to "a summer's worth of rogue backhands from the Washington Park tennis courts."

Any other vendors who want to participate are encouraged to contact Rachel Bouzis, the Marketing and Communications Generalist with the City of Casper.

“The dog days of summer are upon us, and it’s your pup’s turn for a pool day,” Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said. "It’s the perfect end-of-the-season bow-wow out."

The final public swim for humans will be the prior day, August 13 and the final swim, period, will be for the doggos on that Sunday.

"In an effort to mitigate cuteness overload and keep the party safe, the event is capped at 30 dogs," the release stated. "Admission is $5 per dog and all dogs must be accompanied by someone 18 or over. Humans are free but are not allowed in the pool."

The city encourages pet parents to utilize doggy lifejackets if it's their pets' first time swimming.

“All dogs must be on a leash while on the pool deck, and participants must provide proof of current vaccinations and license for all dogs,” reminded Luers. “Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave."

To register your doggo for what could possibly be the greatest day of his or her life, visit this website: