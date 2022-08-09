Yes, You Really Can Stay at a Wyoming Alpaca Farm in the Bighorns

Down deep in your heart, do you have the desire to spend quality time with alpacas? Do you also love the Wyoming Bighorns? If you can answer yes to both, I've found an alpaca farm in the Wyoming Bighorns that you really can stay at. Really.

I found the Goose Valley Farm Alpaca Farm on Airbnb and it's truly a Wyoming kind of place. Here's how the hosts Christine and Ed describe this space:

Idyllic farm setting located below the Big Horn Mountains. Enjoy laying in hammock alley while watching Alpacas graze in the pasture w/ the Mountains as your back drop or read a book and listen to the symphony of birds & the clucks of happy chickens. You’ll feel enveloped by nature & the slow relaxing pace of the farm w/ open access to the farm animals. Enjoy the wide open spaces w/ abundant wildlife, & unobstructed views of the Big Horn Mountains w/ a vast country night sky filled with stars

Prepare your eyes for lots and lots of alpacas and horses, too.

The reviews as of this writing average a perfect 5 out of 5 on Airbnb. Christine and Ed must do a good job making people happy with their place. The nightly cost as of now is $113 per night. You can see even more pics, updates and stuff on the full Airbnb listing to see if a rendezvous with alpacas should be in your future plans.