Remainder of Spring High School Rodeo Season Canceled

The unprecedented closure of sporting events continued with the rest of the spring rodeo season in Wyoming canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring season was to conclude May 29-31 in Gillette with the state finals also in Gillette the following week. Both of those events have been scratched and there was talk of moving both rodeos back a week and even moving the finals to Douglas. Among the main concerns, the Wyoming rodeo board of directors looked at was social distancing, finances, and livestock.

The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) scheduled for July 19-25 in Lincoln, Nebraska is still listed as a go, but the National Junior High Finals in Des Moines in June has been canceled.

As it turns out, the rodeo season in Wyoming consisted of four fall events in Douglas, Jackson, Lander, and Wheatland. A total of nine spring events were canceled but Wyoming contestants can still compete in the National Finals as the top 4 in each event will qualify based on the fall standings.