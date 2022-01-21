Well that's not something you see everyday! A reporter in West Virginia was about to deliver a live report when she was struck by a car.

Tori Yorgey was talking about a simple water main break while looking into the camera when the incident took place. Viewers could see a pair of headlights behind her before she was knocked off camera as the car hit her from behind.

"Oh! Oh my gosh!" she yelled, before announcing off camera, "I just got hit by a car!"

Her co-anchor sat there stunned in disbelief at what had just happened.

Off camera Yorgey quickly assured everyone she was fine. "I'm OK. We're all good," she said, before explaining it wasn't the first time she'd been hit by a car.

See the clip here:

"You know, that's live TV for you. I actually got hit by a car in college, too, you know, just like that," she explained, as concerned onlookers stopped to make sure she wasn't hurt. "I am so glad I'm OK," she said, before telling herself: "You're OK, you're OK, we're all good."

The driver who struck her even apologized, to which Yorgey replied, "Ma'am, you're so sweet, and you are OK."

Yorgey, visibly shaken, reappeared on-camera and joked that of course something like getting hit by a car "would happen specifically to me," as it was her last week on the job.

Her co-anchor asked where exactly she was hit, and her response was completely relatable. "I don’t even know, Tim," she scoffed. "My whole life just flashed before my eyes but this is live TV and everything is OK."

Yorgey, like a boss, seamlessly transitioned back to the report, saying: "Again, Tim, we'll get back to the report. We're on Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar. This is where that water break is."

The 25-year-old is saying goodbye to WSAV-TV in West Virginia after three years, packing up her bags and heading north to WTAE-TV in western Pennsylvania.

The day after the incident, Yorgey gave an update on-air letting everyone know she was feeling fine except a little sore. "I got checked out, no broken bones. They said I’ll be sore for a little," she said.