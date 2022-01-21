I've spent a lot of my last 20 plus years in Wyoming traveling around the state.

And, because I'm married to a Wyoming Native we often hit the dirt roads and visit unique areas that few have seen.

From the Popo Agie Wilderness Area to Eagle Pass on the boundaries of Yellowstone and Shoshone National Forest, I'm not afraid to travel a bit for a great view.

So, when I came across a video from YouTubers Quench Your Adventure titled "7 Places You May NOT Have Heard of in Wyoming" I knew I had to check out their list.

All too often I see videos like this only to be told about places that are incredibly obvious to anyone that has googled "places to visit in Wyoming".

There were several places on this list that I had heard of, but there were several that are definitely off the beaten path, and one in particular that I have added to my "must go see" list.

Here's a quick look at their ideas, and I've shared their video afterward if you'd like more details about these locations.

Here is the original video, which includes more details about each spot.

Pictures of the Stunning Popo Agie Wilderness Area in Wyoming The Popo Agie Wilderness area is part of the Shoshone National Forest and is located in the mountains outside of Lander, Wyoming. The trail shown in this picture is closed to motor vehicles, the only way to see these sites is to ride in on horseback or hike in.