Rob Kardashian Reveals Body Transformation in New Instagram Photos

Rob Kardashian’s Body Transformation

Rob Kardashian just celebrated sister Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday, and in Instagram photos posted from the event, revealed his slim new figure and a seemingly happier outlet. Check them out, below!

Dog Owners More Likely To Choose Their Dog Over Their Significant Other

Did you ever think you would have to compete with your partner’s dog in a relationship? As it turns out, one in three people would choose their dog over their partner in a relationship because dogs show more affection. In a new OnePoll study, 38% of owners said that they trust their dog’s intuition about their partners and how long their relationship would last. (via Study Finds)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Kids' Names Are 2020's Most Popular

Topping the 2020 Nameberry list of the most popular baby names are Miles and Luna. New parents seem to be inspired by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s son and daughter’s names, which are part of the ten most popular baby names this year. (via People)

Kim Kardashian Hits $1 Billion

Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand has just hit a $1 billion milestone. Kardashian teamed up with Coty Inc., which gave the brand $200 million for a 20% stake and helped the brand hit $1 billion. Coty Inc. and KKW plan to have a long partnership and want to launch new products soon. (via TMZ)

Teen Injured in Motorcycle Accident Defies Odds at Graduation

In 2017, Allie Gilkerson was about to be a senior in high school when she was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle crash and was believed to be brain dead. Despite the odds and with the support of her family, Gilkerson began to make a recovery. Gilkerson’s goal was to walk across the stage and receive her diploma. With the help of her wheelchair and the excitement of the crowd, Gilkerson received her diploma and made her way across the stage. (via People)

Broadway Shut Down Until January 2021

Don’t get your hopes up about Broadway reopening anytime soon. The Great White Way has been closed since March 12 and will not reopen until January 3, 2021 at the earliest. This is to promote safety for the audience, actors and workers in Broadway theaters. (via TMZ)

The Latest Coronavirus Symptoms

The CDC say that nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and congestion are all new indicators that you may want to think about getting tested for the novel coronavirus. (via NBC Chicago)