Search Warrant: Casper Man Shot Wife Before Shooting Himself

A Casper man shot several pets before shooting and killing his wife and then turning the gun on himself according to a search warrant return filed in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Police found the bodies of Deidra and Darren Rowe in their home the evening of Feb. 15 in what authorities at the time referred to as a domestic homicide.

According to an affidavit filed with the search warrant, one of Deidrea Rowe's friends notified the police and said she had not heard from Deidra since the night before. Deidra Rowe also apparently had not read any of the text message her friend sent her.

The friend also told police that she was aware Deidra and Darren Rowe were having problems and that Darren Rowe had attempted suicide the day before.

Officers went to the Rowes' home in the 1600 block of East 27th Street where they saw a woman's purse inside the home. Police knocked on the door and didn't get a response. They then pinged Deidra Rowe's phone, which was inside the home.

Police were then provided with an access code to the home, the affidavit says.

While clearing the upstairs of the home, officers found Deidra and Darren Rowe's bodies along with several pets that were also dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the affidavit, police found Deidra Rowe lying on the floor dead from a gunshot wound. They also found Darren Rowe, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, laying across Deidra Rowe on the floor. Investigators found a handgun near Darren Rowe's hand.

Officers found a total of 11 bullet casings in the home when they executed the search warrant.