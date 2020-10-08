See Don Day’s Weird Weather Office

You are not going to believe where Don Day's offices and studios are located. So I'll give you the grand tour in the video above.

Wyoming's weatherman is actually kind of a big deal. His work shapes our western lives every day. But when you are not hearing him on the radio you might be surprised to find out where he works and who else he has been working for.

Don Day is actually the local radio weather voice for 70 radio stations across the West, not just your local station. You likely know his web address because you've heard him mention DayWeather.com about a million times.

He is also a weather consultant for several large projects, including when Red Bull sponsored Felix Baumgartner's historic freefall from the edge of space. Don was also the weather consultant for the famous skydive without a parachute.

So you might think someone like Don works out of a massive weather gathering facility in downtown Denver. If that is what you imagined, then you will be surprised to learn that his offices and studios are in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in the old control tower at the airport.

The video above is our attempt to find out who Don Day is, the important work he does for so many people and corporations, and how he got his start.

I still can't get over the knowledge his office is the old airport control tower in Cheyenne..