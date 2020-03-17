A storm that could bring blizzard conditions to southeast Wyoming this week is expected to make for hazardous travel with high impacts on two major interstate highways.

I-80, I-25 and adjacent roads and highways are expected to see the most significant impacts, according to DayWeather Meteorologist Don Day. Interstate 90 should see low travel impacts.

Areas of rain and snow showers are expected to develop in far western Wyoming on Wednesday. That afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeastern Wyoming, changing to snow into Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring snow accumulations to south-central, southeast, east-central and central Wyoming, impacting I-80 and I-25.

"The snow will become very heavy and there could be considering blowing and drifting of the snow," Day said Tuesday in his WYDOT weather impact forecast video. "Strong north to northeast winds of thirty to forty-five miles an hour could cause blizzard conditions at times, very low visibility, and that combined with heavy snow will make for treacherous travel."

Weather should improve on Friday.

For the latest information on travel conditions and road closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.