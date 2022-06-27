See Inside a Japanese Cabin on Heart Mountain in Powell, Wyoming

Would you like your next vacation with a bit of history? There's an option near Powell, Wyoming with a Japanese cabin on Heart Mountain that is now an Airbnb.

If you're not familiar, Heart Mountain has quite a history dating back to World War 2. It was a Japanese/American containment site. This Airbnb hosted by Rod attempts to show the Japanese culture in building form. Here's how Rod describes it:

The Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin contains Japanese influences in its architectural design. Located on our 400 acre Certified Organic Farm that offers Big Quiet Farm Stays open space for long hikes in Wyoming's wild nature. It's also the perfect romantic getaway for two, or a peaceful, quiet guest retreat. Amenities include a shower for two, dry sauna, and a large, elliptical bathtub with unobstructed views of the front deck, surrounding landscape and mountains of the Big Horn Basin

It looks like one of the more unique places to stay in Wyoming.

See Inside a Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin on Airbnb

If you're thinking like that seems like a place you'd like to explore, the nightly cost as of this writing is $137 per night.

For more information on the history of Heart Mountain and the people that were affected by that era, you can check out the official Heart Mountain National Historic Landmark.

