Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area

Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside.

You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next.

Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.

"Saturday and Sunday...A strong cold front pushes across the area. Strong to possibly localized high winds are expected across Sweetwater and Natrona counties ahead and in the wake of this cold front. Significant snowfall is possible over the far western mountains. Minor snow accumulations could occur in the western valleys."

Saturday through Monday, travel will be impacted by the rain, snow and wind on highways and, especially, mountain impasses.

