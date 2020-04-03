Shelter Animals Are Being Adopted, Fostered During Quarantine

Let's hope these animals have found their forever home during all of this.

To count all of the ways that my dog Oliver has been there for my husband and I would be exhaustive. This little nugget has been there through laughs and tears, a few moves and now a period of social distancing. He's our rock and I could not imagine him not being here through all of this. He provides such an escape from reality.

And apparently my hubs and I aren't the only ones who feel this way.

According to ABC News, people all across the country have been adopting and fostering shelter animals. In fact, the president of the Chicaco Anti-Cruelty Society, Tracy Elliott, says they have hundreds of people on a waiting list. Pets provide companionship, but also can be a source of exercise. I've seen everyone out walking their dogs in our neighborhood these last few weeks.

Many shelters have seen a surge in adoptions and fostering, even though not all shelters have been able to remain open to the public during this time. One humane society in Colorado actually adopted out every single one of their dogs and cats. They posted a video of their empty and very quiet facility recently.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported a near 70 percent increase in animals going into foster care in New York City and Los Angeles. That's increase is in comparison to the numbers they boast at this time last year. They also saw a 200 percent increase in online foster applications.

It's truly a need that serves both sides. People need animals for comfort during this time and the shelters need help caring for all of these animals while many facilities are operating shorthanded. My prayer is that people fall in love with these animals and keep them forever.

Have you adopted an animal during quarantine?