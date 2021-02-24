ABC News Shares Wyoming Video of Boiling Water Freezing in Mid Air

The weather over the course of the last few weeks has been erratic, at best. Wyoming saw some record-breaking cold temperatures this month (February 2021). At one point, a video that was filmed here in the Cowboy State was even featured on the official ABC News Twitter feed.

The video features Wyoming resident, Holly O'Briant, displaying how cold it really was through a an old favorite video past time, throwing water into the air and watching it freeze before it hits the ground. ABC News shared the video along with a caption that read:

HOW COLD IS IT? A Wyoming resident tossed a cup of boiling water into the air that immediately condensed before touching the ground.

The boiling water challenge isn't new. As a matter of fact, back in December 2013, I attempted the challenge myself in the rear of the Kiss FM studio.