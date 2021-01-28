Yellowstone Flashback: When a Man Dared to Taunt a Bison

There are some things in life that you just don't do. Tugging on Superman's cape. Spitting into the wind. Oh, and don't taunt bison. One man in Yellowstone forgot that rule a few years ago.

This special man-not-thinking-clearly moment happened in the Hayden Valley of Yellowstone in July of 2018. For some reason, a guy got out of his vehicle and directly challenged a bison.

The family that originally shared the video indicated that the bison eventually went on with his business and the man in the green shirt was not injured. This man-bison confrontation became so notorious back in the summer of 2018, it was covered by ABC News, CNN and Inside Edition.

The vast majority that visit Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park every summer are well-behaved. This man reminds us of the minority that aren't. It's practically a how-not-to tutorial about humans and wildlife.

