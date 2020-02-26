Sheridan Resident Shares Positive Message With Casper Highway Sign [PHOTO]
Sheridan resident, Lyndsey Burnett, recently tweeted out a photo of one of Casper's highway signs on her way home with a short, but powerful message.
Along with the photo, Lyndsey posted a message that read:
Driving home from Sheridan tonight and caught this in Casper. It’s the little things I love about Wyoming.
And yes, kindness IS powerful
While it may not seem like much, there is always something negative (especially on the internet/social media) about Casper and Wyoming as a whole. That's why it's nice to see little things like this making the rounds. The people, not the land, is what truly makes the Cowboy State "wonderful".
Thank you, Lyndsey!
