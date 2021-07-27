Simone Biles Out of Team Competition at the Olympics

Simone Biles will not be competing in the remaining events in the women's gymnastics team finals, which were taking place Tuesday evening local time (Tuesday morning in the US).

Biles struggled in the first vault event, scoring a 13.766 in the Amanar vault, which is the lowest score of her Olympic career.

Following that performance, she walked off the competition floor with the team's trainer, and moments later it was announced that she had been pulled from the rest of the team finals.

A reserve member of the team, Jordan Chiles, replaced Biles for the remainder of the competition. Chiles joins Suni Lee and Grace McCullum who will continue on with the competition.

With two events completed, the ROC leads the finals with a score of 88.498, while the U.S. is in second with an 85.998. The entire team competition will re-air during tonight's primetime coverage on NBC.

Biles could still compete in the upcoming individual competitions, but she has been battling an ankle injury before arriving in Tokyo. It was not immediately clear if she will return to the competition later this week or if this was related to her existing ankle injury.

Biles won four gold medals during the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

This is a developing story.



