Natrona County Arrest Log (7/21/21 – 7/25/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bradley Ball -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Scotty Barber -- NCIC Hit

Mark Belanger -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Robert Bockman -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Improper Lane Usage

Marlena Box -- Under Influence Controlled Substance

James Burk -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Seth Burrer -- Serve Jail Time

Joshua Case -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Seth Cook -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sean Diekemper -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Gerldine England -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kristopher Garlick -- NCIC Hit, Theft - $1000 or More, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Use Another's Credit Card - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Cherylynn Grunwald -- Burglary ; building

Shawna Hansen -- Fail to Appear

Louis Hewitt -- Fail to Comply

Evelio-Osvely Jimenez-Garicia -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense W/IN 10, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Fail to Appear x2

Aqua Kaiser -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Fail to Comply

Damian Leiker -- Criminal Trespass, Burglary ;vehicle

Jameson Martinson -- DWUS, Duty to Notify Owner, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten

Jessica McPherson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jaelin Miller -- Fail to Comply x2

Tyson Mittelsteadt -- Contract Hold/billing

Leo Nolen -- Fail to Appear

Gade Oldaker -- Serve Jail Time

Cynthia Rich -- Criminal Warrant

Kayla Riley -- Hold for probation and Parole

Stanley Stamper -- Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dalton Triplett -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kazell Wallace -- Controlled Substance Possess Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Ronald Warner -- District Court Bench Warrant

Brady Westwood -- Hold for WSP

Benjamin Wolfe -- Fail to Comply