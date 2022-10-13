Social Security Benefits To Jump By 8.7% Next Year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.

That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.

That means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.

The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services.

But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

