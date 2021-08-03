Wyoming Gas Prices JUMP!

Did you notice the sudden JUMP in Wyoming gas prices this week?

If you've been paying attention to the price signs as you drive by various stations you might have had a moment of sticker shock as prices went up several cents in one day.

The average price in Wyoming is now around $3.543. The national average is a bit lower, at $3.176.

As you might expect Teton County has the highest average price at $4.102. Those prices are closer to California prices, where most of these people came from. According to GasBuddy.com California is averaging about $4.25 a gallon.

This might make you wonder if you are in Uinta County, where the average price is $3.85 per gallon, how long until you pay over $4.00?

If you are in Natrona County you are seeing an average of $3.399. Laramie County is averaging $3.468. Goshen County is at $3.059.

These prices are up about $1.35 over last year.

So why the jump? There are many reasons.

Higher crude prices. Summer driving is spiking because people want to get out and do something after last summer's COVID lockdowns. There is also a feud with OPEC. They won't produce more to meet demand. At the same time our own government here in the United States is holding back production and not allowing an increase in supply.

There are more reasons than just that, but you get the idea. It's more than just one thing.

So, when will those prices come down? Usually, they will, at least momentarily, in the fall. Prices can sharply drop again if production is allowed to pick back up.

Fuel prices affect the price of everything. That is one of the reasons for inflation when you go shopping for everything and anything you need or want.

No predictions here. Trust me, the "experts" have NO idea what is going to happen next.

