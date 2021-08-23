At long last the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is officially here — and not, like, a version that some guy recorded on a phone, from a video on another phone, of a video on another phone, of a guy’s TikTok. It’s the real, official deal.

Along with it, Sony unveiled three new official images from the film. The first features the return of Peter’s Iron Spider costume from Avengers: Infinity War. Peter also used the costume in the previous solo Spider-Man film, Far From Home, but ditched it at the end of the film for what he called the “Upgrade Suit” during the film’s final battle. (That’s the red and dark blue suit he’s wearing in most of the trailer.)

Sony

The other two images emphasize the Marvel Team-Up nature of No Way Home. In the first, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange shoves Peter Parker’s astral form out of his physical body. It’s a callback to a similar moment from Doctor Strange, when the Ancient One used the same trick on Strange as part of his training in the ways of magic.

Sony

The second image shows Strange casting the spell that will erase the knowledge that Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man from the minds of everyone on Earth. But Peter distracts Strange, and seemingly screws up the spell. That somehow cracks a hole in the multiverse, and brings about the return of classic Spider-Man villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Sony

In case you missed it, here’s the No Way Home trailer one more time:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021. The trailer even emphasizes: “Exclusively in Movie Theaters Everywhere.”

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 24 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.