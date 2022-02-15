Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar as the third-highest grossing domestic release of all time. On Monday, the latest Spidey flick earned the remaining $1 million it needed to push past Avatar’s North American box office total of $760.5 million. Currently, No Way Home sits at $760.9 million.

How does No Way Home’s performance stack up against other pandemic era releases? The next highest-grossing movie is Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which collected $224 million — less than one third of No Way Home’s earnings in the U.S. However, It should be noted that the average movie ticket price has gone up considerably since 2009, when Avatar was released.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore, doesn't think this fact undermines No Way Home's achievement, since the Tom Holland-led movie was competing in a pandemic-impacted marketplace. “It would have been unimaginable just a few months ago to think that the latest Spider-Man film would even have a shot a leapfrogging over Avatar, which has been a mainstay on box office Mt. Olympus for over a decade,” said Dergarabedian to Variety.

Jon Watts’ web-slinging action movie serves as the third installment in Holland’s trilogy, taking place after Spider-Man’s true identity is revealed to the world. Holland is joined on screen by Zendaya as his love interest MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. No Way Home was packed with appearances from iconic Spider-Man villains from multiple decades’ worth of movies, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius. Thanks to Doctor Strange's multiverse-ripping spell, we even got to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suit up once more to join forces with Holland’s Peter Parker.

Despite only earning one Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, this box office milestone proves just how much fans loved No Way Home.

