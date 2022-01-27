‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Almost Had A Stan Lee Look-Alike Cameo

Released earlier this week, the script for Spider-Man: No Way Home now exists in its entirety online. While this is rare for a Marvel movie, No Way Home isn’t just any Marvel movie. It’s experiencing some major awards buzz, and so the studio decided to share it with the world. This has given eagle-eyed fans the chance to spy some key details, including a hidden cameo from a Stan Lee look-alike — which was cut from the final film.

Before he passed away in 2018, the iconic Marvel Comics writer and Spider-Man co-creator made several cameos across the board, both in MCU movies as well as Sony’s Spider-Man franchise. Disguising himself within the world of the movie, Lee’s cameos had an Alfred Hitchcock-esque quality — trying to spot him became a game of sorts.

Lee’s last appearance in a Marvel movie was a posthumous cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in which he was digitally de-aged as a car driver in 1970. He drove past army base Camp Lehigh and shouting, “Hey man, make love, not war!” Now, we can see that No Way Home was supposed to include a Lee cameo as well, portrayed by an actor who bore his resemblance.

If you recall, the scene in the final movie does have MJ talking to an older customer — but that customer does not look anything like Lee. Instead, the film paid homage to the comic book writer by placing the numbers 1228 on a featured taxi cab, as Lee’s birthday is December 28.

You can read the full script for No Way Home here.