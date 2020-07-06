Storm Chaser Captures Stunning Double Rainbow in Wyoming Storms

Thunderstorms in Wyoming over the 4th of July weekend packed some surprises including a double rainbow captured by a very prolific storm chaser.

Reed Timmer (aka Extreme Meteorologist) shared this video from his chase around Gillette which featured a blazing double rainbow.

Reed shared his chase on Twitter, too.

Reed is one of the best known storm chasers in America. He's been featured on several reality shows and is a must-follow on Facebook and Twitter if storms are your thing. He's even shared video of a rocket that he launched into a tornado.

Reed is about as close as you're gonna get to Bill Paxton's "The Extreme" character in the movie "Twister" in real life.