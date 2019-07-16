WATCH: 4 New Videos of the Large Tornado that Hit Near Chugwater

It's been a volatile storm season in Wyoming this year. There's a new video of the large tornado that hit south of Chugwater on July 4.

Here's what the storm chasers said about this new video on YouTube:

This tornado touched down four miles south of Chugwater, Wyoming following storm chase at 5 28 pm MST.

This was a storm that apparently was being tracked by a large number of chasers. There's another video of the tornado as it was developing here:

Reed Timmer even shared a time-lapse video of the storm as it developed.

This is probably the most close-up video of the Chugwater twister of the bunch.