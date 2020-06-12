Storm Chasers In Wyoming (VIDEOS)

I saved the best video for last. Lets get that out of the way first thing.

2020 Has been a busy year for a lot of things. As always states like Wyoming are visited for some action that does not get reported as it should, or as much as it should.

There are weather enthusiast across America that watch the forecast with interest beyond what the rest of us do. On a moments notice they are ready to bolt out across the county to chase the biggest and baddest storms nature has to offer.

In the video - below, two storm chasers push up I-25 through Glendo Wyoming to catch some of the best video that has been offered this year.

In the next video - below, a late May storm chase from Central Wyoming down to the Pawnee National Grasslands in Northern Colorado.

Shelf clouds and hair great the couple that take their time to find and video the most unusual events nature offers this part of the country.

Time lapse is one of the most used tools of the storm chaser. This next video, below, shows a storm building and passing over Fort Laramie Wyoming, earlier this year.

But as I said - I saved you the best for last. Unfortunately this video is not from 2020 but 2019. Still, it is probably the best ever captured of a tornado in Wyoming. These storm chasers were in the right place at just the right time. I don't know if folks like this win awards for their work. If they don't, they should.