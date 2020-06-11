Casper College’s Tate and Werner Wildlife Museums Have Reopened

The Tate Geological Museum and the Werner Wildlife Museum at Casper College have reopened after being closed for COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release.

Patti Finkle, director of museums at the college, said the museums have reduced their operating hours and have set a limit of 25 people including staff and visitors in the display areas and lobbies.

Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Tate also will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Closing an hour early each day will allow staff to clean and disinfect the museums,” Finkle said.

Visitors to both museums are asked to wear face masks to respect staff members with immunocompromised family members and their fellow visitors, she said.

The museums are limiting groups to no more than eight visitors, that visitors keep six feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times, Finkle said.

Both museums have sanitizing stations, and visitors are encouraged to use them before and after their visit.

The Tate’s “Dino Den” and the Werner’s “The Lair’ are closed until further notice, all summer programming has been canceled, and tours will not be available, Finkle said. “The COVID-19 precautions that we have adopted will make summer visits unique, but we still want to encourage people of all ages to come and learn with us."

The Tate Geological Museum is located at 2332 Lisco Drive on the campus. For more information, call the Tate at (307) 268-2447.

The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at (307) 235-2108.

Both museums are free and open to the public.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views