3 Ideas on How to Make a Backyard Pool for as Little as 40 Bucks

It's getting hot and many public pools are closed down due to social distancing restrictions. What do you do? There are options that are simple and won't break the bank.

I don't want to cross the sharing boundary, but let's just say that I'm not a Kardashian so budget is a definite factor. I've always had the perception that owning a pool would cost too much. These ideas prove that's not necessarily the case.

This first idea comes from a guy who doesn't even own his home. He rents so putting a permanent pool in isn't even an option. He made a 12 foot by 8 foot pool that's 4 1/2 feet deep for $40. The key to his genius idea is he used the dirt he dug up as the outside pool wall.

This guy utilized a stock tank pool for his creation. The only slightly challenging part of his project was making a perfectly flat area in his backyard.

This third idea takes a bit of engineering, but really isn't hard. This guy used a circle of pool pallets and a pool liner surrounded by fencing. The kicker is he accomplished this setup in an hour.

Free bonus pallet pool idea comes from a couple who needed a pool to train in for competition. They made a bit more permanent pallet pool setup with liner designed more for swim training. They completed it in 5 days for next to nothing.

It can be done. With some elbow grease and a few bucks, you can have constant access to a pool. As with all do-it-yourself projects, try at your own risk and your mileage may vary.