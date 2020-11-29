Strange Monolith Found in Utah Has Now Mysteriously Disappeared

A strange story has now gotten even weirder. A metal monolith found in a very remote part of Utah has now mysteriously disappeared.

If you're not familiar with this phenomenon, Andrew Adams shared this video on Twitter a few days ago. It shows a strange metal monolith standing between 10 and 12 feet tall in the desert part of Utah.

No one has been able to confirm how the monolith ended up there in the first place and now CNN and other major news outlets are reporting that the monolith is gone.

For reference, this silver monolith was found in the remote part of Utah between Moab and Canyonlands National Park.

Google Maps Satellite View

The Verge is confirming that there is still no information on who put the monolith there and now who removed it. In a strange year, this weird story fits like a glove.