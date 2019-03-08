Study: Successful Women Surround Themselves with Other Women

On this #InternationalWomensDay I would encourage you to find a good group of gal pals.

First off, Happy International Women's Day to all of my ladies out there. You are strong, you are capable, and you are beautiful! That being said, encourage one another on your respective journeys. Good things happen when you do that.

In fact, a recent study from Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame found that women in high-ranking leadership positions, have an inner circle made up of women. 75 percent of these high-ranking women foster strong relationships with two or three women. There's constant communication among them and, I'm willing to be, a ton of encouragement and support.

Researchers even went so far as to say that "female-dominated inner circles are key to women gaining leadership roles."

In addition to this female force-to-be-reckoned-with, women who maintained a large social network we also more likely to attain leadership positions. Women with this high "network centrality" have "an expected job placement level that is 2.5 greater than women with low network centrality." In other words, craft a strong female circle, but also put yourself out there within your business and industry.