As of this week, summer of 2021 is over and you may already be looking forward to a vacation in the summer of 2022.

No matter what your feelings are about the Jackson Hole area of Wyoming, you can't deny that the scenery there is outstanding. The area holds many chances for a getaway that is only a few hours in the car. The Tetons, Yellowstone, Jackson, camping, fishing and a chance at a few days of ranch life are all on the table. Wyoming is full of great vacation opportunities, one is the Goosewing Ranch near Jackson. It's surely something that you will have to start planning and saving for now.

When I was looking at their website, Facebook page, watching videos and looking at the magnificent pictures that guests took, it's definitely a jaw dropping area and experience. If "glamping" is your type of camping, this will be right up your alley. The ranch seems to offer many options for lodging and activities like playing cowboy/cowgirl, horseback riding, fishing, swimming, mountain biking, ATV riding, shooting and relaxing.

The thing that initially caught my eye was the lodging for the ranch...covered wagons or cabins. Now these aren't your typical small, uncomfortable wagons, but pretty luxurious accommodations and the cabins are very rustic looking log cabins with a modern twist.

There's no doubt that this could be the experience you need to take the edge off if your running yourself ragged most of the year. The ranch is 40 miles away from town, so it's pretty secluded and off the beaten path.

If you're looking for summer work, this would be a great job and they have many positions to fill each year. Ranch hand, wranglers, cooks, housekeepers, lodge staff, and activities personnel are all needed each year. You can actually go to their website and fill out an application.

