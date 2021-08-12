The Best Spot To Stay When You’re Going Climbing In The Tetons

I stumbled on an article from Only In Your State and found the spot I'll be staying at when I take a trip there.

The Climbers Ranch is a group of primitive style cabins that is perfect lodging for someone that doesn't want to pay pricey hotel costs and really only needs a place to sleep and hangout when not climbing or exploring. The ranch is located just north of one of my favorite areas in Jackson Hole...Moose, Wy. The ranch has been around since the early 70's and offers the bare minimum, but enough to be comfortable, at an affordable price.

The ranch was once a real working ranch that opened in 1924 and was in regular operation through the 60's. In the 80's, many of the facilities were destroyed by fire then rebuilt and then opened back up as the ranch it is today with the help of the park service and the American Alpine Club.

The facilities are interesting for sure, because of the strange years 2020 and 2021 have been, the ranch has been changed things up. Normally you can just rent a bed as the cabins are normally a dormitory style with different options available. This year you could rent the whole cabin to share with your group.

In 2022 the plan is to get back to normal and the return of the dorm style cabins. The facilities are like a big campsite, with a bathhouse and cooking area where you can fire up your camp stove and prepare meals. The ranch is just a place to sleep and hang, so if you're ok with sleeping in the same room as others, staying here will be a piece of cake.

This video is from a few years ago, but shows the interesting facilities offered at the Grand Teton Climbers' Ranch.

