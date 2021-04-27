Many of us dream of getting away from it all and living in a cabin in the middle of nowhere Wyoming.

And not just for a long weekend, but making it an actual lifestyle.

But, the reality is most of us simply can't make this kind of change.

This is why I was so intrigued when I came across "Libby" @ejanegra TikTok account.

"Libby" doesn't give a lot of details about herself in her bio, but while digging through the comments I learned that she is going to school at the University of Wyoming (go pokes) for a Masters in Education with a concentration in Natural Sciences.

In her first video, she gives us a quick snapshot of what her time living in Grand Tetons National Park has been like.

So much fun right?! Then Libby goes on to give her followers a bit more of an in-depth look at life living in a one-room cabin with no running water.

That bed actually looks super comfy.

In this video "Libby" gave a few more details about her life.

She mentioned having to go outside to go to the bathroom, and that there is no sink or running water in the cabin.

That's kind of the norm around here when you go that far back into the mountains.

So was her need for not one, but two, cans of bear spray.

In that area of Wyoming, Grizzly Bears are very common so it's a smart idea to be prepared.

I love that in the comments of all of her posts she's more than happy to point people in the direction of the University of Wyoming so they can have this same experience.

After all, the world needs more cowboys.