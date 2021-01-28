WATCH: Dancing Cowboy Uses His Sweet Moves To Train His Horse

The Bridle Bit Ranch is located in Arizona.

They are known for their "uncommon cow ponies and grass fed beef."

Speaking of "cow ponies" I came across a video of one of their colts getting worked with.

Take a look at the unique way the cowboy desensitizes the colt.

Hilarious right?!

The big finish is everything.

And, I think it's safe to say that all his hard work has paid off.

The colt doesn't seem nervous at all, just interested in what is going on.

You can check out more of the Bridle Bit Ranch's fun videos on their TikTok account.

