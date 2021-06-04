Summer Is Here, And Casper’s Bridle Trail Is Ready For You

Get our free mobile app

One of the most popular trails on Casper Mountain is the Bridle Trail.

This popular trail is located at Rotary Park at the base of Casper Mountain and was originally designed and created in 1939 and finished in the early 1940s.

The name "Bridle Trail" can be a bit misleading because there are actually three trails, and an additional path and observation deck that all tie in together.

Rotary Park also has day camping areas with fire pits (the park is open from dawn to dusk) and an upper and lower parking lot.

When you are standing by the bathrooms and facing the mountain, you can go to the right and after crossing a bridge go to the left, and it's a rather easy 5-8 minute walk to get to the base of a gorgeous waterfall. This same path will take you to the steps that allow you access to the observation deck.

The Bridle Trail itself has a lower trail, split rock trail, and an upper trail that all combine and intertwine.

There are maps on the trail, and you DO have cell service the entire time so you can use the All Trails App to guide you, but truthfully it took me about a year of wandering and getting lost a few times to really learn my way around.

A friend and I hit the split rock trail (4 miles) yesterday and I took some pictures so you can see how the trail looks, and hopefully, it will encourage you to get up there yourself soon.

Casper Mountain Bridle Trail Summer 2021 Casper Mountain's famous Bridle Trail is finally clear of snow which means it is ready and waiting for you. Here is a look at the trail along with a few tips and tricks to help you enjoy your hiking experience.

A few pro tips:

Apply sunscreen and bug spray.

Bring along a full water bottle and a protein bar or healthy snack.

There are some tricky parts in the trail so give yourself around 3 hours to complete it the first time you venture out.

The Bridle trail is dog friendly but they must be on a leash, and bring a bag to pick up poop. There is NO trash along the trail so be prepared to take it back down with you.

The only bathrooms on the trail are at the parking lot where you start.