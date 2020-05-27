Casper’s Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views

One of my favorite places in Wyoming is the Bridle Trail on Casper Mountain.

As soon as the snow thaws, you better believe that you can find me up there hiking almost weekly (and sometimes twice a week).

I'm a bit ashamed to admit that I had lived here almost 10 years before I ever ventured up there.

This week was my first trip up in 2020 and I just had to share all the beautiful flowers and epic views I found.

If this doesn't inspire you to plan a trip up the mountain to try out the Bridle Trail I don't know what will.

A few pro tips:

Apply sunscreen and bug spray.

Bring along a full water bottle and a protein bar or healthy snack.

There are some tricky parts in the trail so give yourself around 3 hours to complete it the first time you venture out.

The Bridle trail is dog friendly but they must be on a leash, and bring a bag to pick up poop. There is NO trash along the trail so be prepared to take it back down with you.

The only bathrooms on the trail are at the parking lot where you start.

Here is a link to the All Trails Map of the Bridle Trail.