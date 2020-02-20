Suspect in Casper Gas Station Robberies Arrested in New York

The 19-year-old suspected of robbing two Casper gas stations in November was arrested in Buffalo, New York last month.

Billy Liska is facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges in connection to reported robberies of the Big D in the 1200 Block of E. 12th St and the Loaf N Jug at E. 2nd and Lennox. He was arrested Jan. 17.

The stores were robbed within minutes of each other at roughly 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

Police identified Liska as the suspect by using surveillance footage.

Ladd had only limited information to release Thursday.

Police are still investigating the Liska case. Anyone with information regarding the Big D robbery is asked to contact Casper Police Detective Chase Nash at 307-235-8329.