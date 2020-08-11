Taco John’s Celebrates Anniversary on August 13 with Free Tacos

It's time to Olé the Day with Cheyenne-born Taco John's on Thursday, August 13, 2020, as they celebrate their 51st anniversary.

TJ's will be celebrating 51 years in business with a Customer Appreciation Day. On August 13, when you use the Taco John's app and purchase a drink, you'll get a free crispy beef taco.

You can Olé the Day and get your free tacos at our local Taco John's:

Fort Collins

1609 Specht Point Road

200 E. Horsetooth Road

Loveland

1635 N. Lincoln Ave.

Greeley

2508 11th Ave.

Berthoud

SWC I-25/Highway 56 at Exit 200

Wellington

7910 S. 6th St.

Windsor

7605 Royal Vista Circle