Taco John’s Celebrates Anniversary on August 13 with Free Tacos
It's time to Olé the Day with Cheyenne-born Taco John's on Thursday, August 13, 2020, as they celebrate their 51st anniversary.
TJ's will be celebrating 51 years in business with a Customer Appreciation Day. On August 13, when you use the Taco John's app and purchase a drink, you'll get a free crispy beef taco.
You can Olé the Day and get your free tacos at our local Taco John's:
Fort Collins
- 1609 Specht Point Road
- 200 E. Horsetooth Road
Loveland
- 1635 N. Lincoln Ave.
Greeley
- 2508 11th Ave.
Berthoud
- SWC I-25/Highway 56 at Exit 200
Wellington
- 7910 S. 6th St.
Windsor
- 7605 Royal Vista Circle
Enter your number to get our free mobile app