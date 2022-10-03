Is Taylor Swift Dropping Secret Drake Song Allegedly About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?

Taylor Swift may be getting ready to drop a secret diss track with Drake aimed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

According to The U.S. Sun, Taylor Swift and Drake allegedly recorded a scathing song together in 2017 that sees the unlikely duo taking disrespectful shots at both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Now, Swift reportedly intends to let the track loose. With Taylor currently in the process of rerecording her multiplatinum, award-winning 2017 album, Reputation, The Sun reports that the new version of the LP will include the never-before-heard collab with Drake.

Apparently, an unnamed source close to Taylor Swift says that even though the pop music superstar omitted the "secret" diss track featuring Drizzy from the original version of Reputation, the time has come for the world to finally hear it.

“Taylor has pivoted her focus to re-recording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day," the source allegedly told The U.S. Sun. “She knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of Reputation. But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place. It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording. Obviously, she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear.”

If, in fact, the unreleased diss track does exist and will be part of Swift's rerecorded album release, the origin of her beef with Kim and Ye stems back to the infamous viral moment in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor's MTV VMA acceptance speech for Best Female Video on behalf of Beyoncé. In the years following the incident, the controversial moment would often resurface for both Swift and Kanye. Most recently, when a phone conversation from 2016 between Taylor and Ye regarding West name-dropping Swift in his song "Famous" leaked online in 2020, the "Shake it Off" singer responded by saying that she was "telling the truth the whole time."

As for Drake, the potential release of the diss track aimed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will come about one year after the two iconic rappers squashed a three-year beef in an effort to free imprisoned Gangster Disciples cofounder Larry Hoover.

XXL has reached out to representatives for both Drake and Taylor Swift for a statement regarding the matter.